Capital murder suspect to appear in court

William Wooden will be in court Wednesday, October 3, 2018 for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. He was charged with capital murder after he shot and killed Kevin Stewart in late August.

One of the items the judge will review tomorrow is an ex parte motion filed by the defense on Monday. In a nutshell, because defense attorneys claim that Wooden is indigent, the motion asks the judge to allow a court-funded expert to help establish parts of the defense preparation.

The crux of the matter is that the defense wants to be able to meet with that expert without the prosecution present. They claim having prosecutors around for that part of their preparation would violate Wooden's Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights, as well as multiple parts of the Alabama Constitution.