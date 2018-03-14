Clear

Candlelight vigil to be held for 3-year-old shooting victim

Family, friends and community members will gather at the home of Livia Robinson Wednesday evening.

The community will gather to honor the life of a toddler who was killed in a drive-by shooting last week.

On March 7, 3-year-old Livia Robinson was sleeping on her family's couch when the house was shot multiple times.

She was rushed to Huntsville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Dominique Marshawn Russell, Brittany Nicole Kingston and Martin Arrendondo Evenes, all 26, were booked into the Madison County Jail early Thursday morning on capital murder charges. Russell also was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

On Wednesday evening, a candlelight vigil will be held outside of the family home at 615 Murray Road NW to remember Livia.

For those who cannot attend or would like to otherwise help the family, a memorial fund was set up at Redstone Federal Credit Union under account number 51013951879.

