Candlelight vigil held for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

A grieving family remembers the 3-year-old who was shot and killed in a drive by shooting last week in Huntsville.

One week ago, Olivia Robinson's life was taken and Wednesday night a candlelight vigil was held in her memory.

Family, friends, community members and Huntsville Police gathered to remember Robinson.

Robinson's home was adorned with pictures, balloons, flowers and teddy bears. One-by-one people in the crowd shared the memories and well wishes with the family.

Jamyia Brown-Bradley who was a friend of Robinson said "Olivia was in my life since she was born in and it was really sad how she got to not live her life."

Robinson was home asleep when three suspects drove-by the home and opened fire. The nature of the crime had the community reeling and now rallying behind the family.

"We grew up around here man and this year is one of the worst things ever happened in our neighborhood," said Timothy Cowan.

Bradley said, "She was a sweet innocent girl. None of this had nothing to do with her."

The community thanked Huntsville Police for their quick work and officers showed their support with a six car motorcade tribute.

A memorial fund has been set up in her honor.