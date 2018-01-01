Cancer survivor and film director make first stop in Huntsville for film tour

A Chicago director's first stop was in Huntsville as she premiered the world tour of her film 'One Year Later.'

The film highlights a cancer survivors year after she has beaten the disease.

Local huntsville doctors and cancer survivors attended last Saturday's viewing at University of Alabama, Huntsville.

Director Lucia Muaro -- she said she is happy she was able make a difference with her film.

"I felt like there was a missing part of the puzzle in cancer survivorship," Muaro said.

Lucia mauro is an ovarian cancer survivor herself and is from Chicago.

However, Mauro made her *first* stop in Huntsville to showcase her film for local cancer survivors, social workers and Huntsville doctors.

Being a survivor herself -- she said she knows it can be tough coming out of the treatment process.

"We took a look at some of those lesser known issues that people can face," Muaro said.

Mauro said she wanted to be able to bring this experience to Huntsville, alongside local support to help make a difference for those who have faced similar hardships locally and even across the word.

The event was sponsord by Lilies of the Valley Gyncologic Cancer Coalition,