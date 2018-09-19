Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Canadian crabs with bad attitude threaten coastal ecosystem

AP Photos/Robert F. Bukaty, File

The docile green crabs shrink from a threat, while the newcomers are more apt to wave their pincers and charge.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 8:22 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Canadians are known as friendly folks, but these crabby brutes migrating from Canadian waters are better suited for the hockey rink.

Green crabs from Nova Scotia are the same species as their cousins that already inhabit Maine waters, but are ornerier and angrier, threatening to accelerate harm to the coastal ecosystem by gobbling up soft-shell clams and destroying native eel grass, a researcher said.

The docile green crabs shrink from a threat, while the newcomers are more apt to wave their pincers and charge.

“What we’re seeing is this insane level of aggressiveness,” said Markus Frederich, a professor at the University of New England.

They’re each genetically distinct.

The new crab variant that originated in northern Europe is hardier and adapted to colder water than the more docile crab, which originally came from southern Europe.

Green crabs, even the docile ones, are considered a scourge that can devour soft-shell and juvenile clams. They can destroy eelgrass that provides a hiding place for juvenile sea creatures.

But the Canadian crabs take it to a new level.

Louis Logan, a University of New England graduate student, had the unpleasant task of labeling the crabs captured from Nova Scotia waters for the research.

The crabs were in no mood for games.

At a distance of 5 feet, the pint-sized brutes, which measure 4 to 5 inches across, assumed a fighting posture. Those that grabbed him were in no hurry to let go.

“Any time I went down to grab one they went to grab me instead,” he wrote in an email.

One of them, in particular, would jump out of the water in its frenzy to attack.

In the lab, researchers unleashed both types of crabs on a bed of eel grass in a saltwater pool, and the difference was stark. The Canadian invaders shredded the eel grass like Edward Scissorhands in their efforts to scarf down marine organisms seeking refuge, Frederich said.

The first round of study focused on 200 crabs from Canada, and will be published in coming months.

Further studies will focus on whether a specific gene plays a role in the aggressiveness or if a factor called hybrid vigor is in play, he said. The hybrid vigor theory suggests that crabs could be more aggressive as they establish themselves, but will mellow out later.

The quarrelsome newcomers currently comprise only about 2 to 3 percent of green crabs crawling on the ocean floor off Maine, but those numbers are certain to grow, Frederich said.

“It will be an entirely different ball game,” he predicted. “It’s just a question of when more of the crabs come and out-compete the Maine green crabs.”

The docile green crabs have been around for more than a century in New England waters, but they’ve emerged as a major problem as the Gulf of Maine has warmed. The feistier crabs arrived off Nova Scotia in the 1980s, and currents brought their larvae southward into New England waters.

Eventually, the newcomers will move farther southward. “We can’t do anything about it,” he said. “The only thing that we can do is learn how to live with it.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events