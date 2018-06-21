Canada PM can't imagine Trump damaging US with auto tariffs

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he can't imagine President Donald Trump will make good on his threat to impose new tariffs on Canadian autos entering the United States because it would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy.

Trudeau was forced to confront that possibility at his end-of-Parliament session news conference Wednesday because the U.S. Commerce Department is investigating whether to put a 25 percent tariff on cars and light trucks entering the U.S. Trump is considering using the same controversial national security clause that he used last month to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and other major American allies.

Trudeau says the U.S-Canadian auto sector is integrated and says Trump wouldn't want to damage American workers and its auto industry.

6/20/2018 6:04:06 PM (GMT -5:00)