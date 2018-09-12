Calhoun Community College to host open house for Virginia College Students

With Virginia College's pending closure, some students are faced with the option to have their tuition refunded or to transfer their credits elsewhere. School officials told WAAY31 that 14 students will not be able to graduate by the June 2019 closure.

Calhoun Community College will be holding information sessions for any Virginia College students interested in transferring their credits. The sessions will be held Tuesday, September 18, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Aerospace Training Center on the Decatur Campus and the Multifunction Room in the Math, Science and Computer Science building at the Huntsville Campus.

Students will be able to meet with school representatives from various academic departments as well as the admissions and financial aid services.

Registration remains open for Calhoun's Delayed Start classes, which begin October 15.