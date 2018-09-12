Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Calhoun Community College to host open house for Virginia College Students

Information sessions will be held September 18 at the Huntsville and Decatur campuses.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 2:13 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 3:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

With Virginia College's pending closure, some students are faced with the option to have their tuition refunded or to transfer their credits elsewhere. School officials told WAAY31 that 14 students will not be able to graduate by the June 2019 closure.

Calhoun Community College will be holding information sessions for any Virginia College students interested in transferring their credits. The sessions will be held Tuesday, September 18, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Aerospace Training Center on the Decatur Campus and the Multifunction Room in the Math, Science and Computer Science building at the Huntsville Campus.

Students will be able to meet with school representatives from various academic departments as well as the admissions and financial aid services.

Registration remains open for Calhoun's Delayed Start classes, which begin October 15.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events