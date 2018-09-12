A Calhoun Community College spokesman said a student in a lab accidentally spilled hydrochloric acid on their pants. 911 was called, but the student refused medical treatment and is okay.
Another student activated a safety shower in the lab. Water from the shower had to be mopped up and is not expected to cause any damage to the building.
Related Content
- Calhoun Community College student spills acid on self
- Calhoun Community College president leaving
- Calhoun Community College offers new computer course
- Calhoun Community College students refurbish lunar rover replica
- Calhoun Community College to host open house for Virginia College Students
- Calhoun Community College receives $280,000 Grant for interactive training plant
- Calhoun Community College to host Instant Admission Day
- Gain instant admission to Calhoun Community College this week
- Calhoun Community College fire damages part of the welding shop
- New Calhoun Community College interim president plans to improve athletic program
Scroll for more content...