Calhoun Community College student spills acid on self

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 7:26 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

A Calhoun Community College spokesman said a student in a lab accidentally spilled hydrochloric acid on their pants. 911 was called, but the student refused medical treatment and is okay.

Another student activated a safety shower in the lab. Water from the shower had to be mopped up and is not expected to cause any damage to the building.

