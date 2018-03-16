Clear

Calhoun Community College president leaving

James Klauber says he is taking a job at a community college in Maryland.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 2:04 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 2:04 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

The president of Calhoun Community College said he is leaving the school for a new job in Maryland.

In an email sent to Calhoun staff Friday morning, James Klauber said he would be leaving Calhoun in two months to take a job at Hagerstown Community College.

There's no word on a replacement for Klauber.

Klauber became Calhoun's fifth president in 2014. He is a Citadel graduate and received a law degree and his doctorate in education from the University of South Carolina. 

