Calhoun Community College fire damages part of the welding shop

Decatur Fire arrived quickly after being alerted by campus police. Decatur Fire arrived quickly after being alerted by campus police.

Fire officials said the fire burned an area about a third of the way into the building beyond the main door.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 1:49 AM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 1:58 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Quick action by campus police helped stop a fire at Calhoun Community College from doing extensive damage.

Around 12:37 a.m. Wednesday morning, an officer patrolling campus spotted some smoke coming from the welding shop adjacent to the Industrial Technologies building.


Firefighters said the source of the flames came from about a third of the way into the welding shop. It wasn't immediately clear what initially caught fire.

The officer alerted Decatur Fire who rushed to the scene and was able to quickly knock down the fire.

Battalion Chief Jason Jones told WAAY 31 that they were able to extinguish the fire before it did any structural damage or too much damage to much of the equipment inside the welding shop.

Jones said no one was believed to be inside the building when the fire started. He added that the gate was closed and locked when they arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

