Calera police arrest Kat West's husband for her death

Police in Calera have arrested the husband of Kat West in connection with her death last month.

ABC 33/40 reports Jeff West was arrested on a murder warrant at his home Thursday morning.

BREAKING: Calera Police have arrested Jeff West in the death of his wife and adult website model, Kat West. Murder charges expected to be filed later today. @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/X6gw8PyDXL — Stephen Quinn (@StephenQ3340) February 22, 2018

Kathleen West, 42, was found dead on a street near her home in Calera in early January. West was an adult performer who had a subscription-based website featuring racy photos.

Police have released few details about their investigation since West's body was found.

They're expected to release more information about the case later Thursday.