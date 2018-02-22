wx_icon Huntsville 77°

Calera police arrest Kat West's husband for her death

Jeff West was arrested on a murder warrant Thursday morning.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2018 9:08 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2018 9:11 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Police in Calera have arrested the husband of Kat West in connection with her death last month.

ABC 33/40 reports Jeff West was arrested on a murder warrant at his home Thursday morning.

Kathleen West, 42, was found dead on a street near her home in Calera in early January. West was an adult performer who had a subscription-based website featuring racy photos.

Police have released few details about their investigation since West's body was found.

They're expected to release more information about the case later Thursday.

