Clear

Country Music Association Awards nominations

Country Music Association

Chris Stapleton tops the list of nominees for CMA Awards.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 10:15 AM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 10:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Chris Stapleton tops the list of finalists with five nominations for the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards.

The nominations were announced Tuesday from entertainer Luke Bryan's restaurant and bar in Nashville on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Stapleton is vying for entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year, single of the year for "Broken Halos," album of the year for "From A Room: Volume 2" and song of the year for "Broken Halos."

Producer and musician Dann Huff received four nominations, including musician of the year.

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban each received three nominations.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the show on Nov. 14.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events