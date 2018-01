CLOSINGS: Winter weather threat prompts closures throughout Tennessee Valley

Here are a list of Tuesday closings as snow is expected to fall throughout the Tennessee Valley, creating road hazards.

You can read the latest forecast discussion here.

Alabama A&M University - Closed Tuesday

Albertville City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Arc of Madison County - Closed Tuesday

Athens City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Bethel Baptist School in Hartselle - Closed Tuesday

Big Cove Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday

Boaz City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Calhoun Community College (All Campuses) - Closed Tuesday

Colbert County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Cornerstone Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday

Country Day School - Closed Tuesday

Cullman County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Decatur City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday

DeKalb County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Fayetteville City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Fort Payne City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Florence City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Franklin County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Grace Lutheran School - Closed Tuesday

Guntersville City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Hartselle City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Heart of the Valley YMCA - Delayed Until 12 p.m. Tuesday, Childhood Education Centers Closed

Huntsville City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Huntsville Municipal Offices - Delayed Until 12 p.m. Tuesday

Jackson County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Jackson County Senior Centers - Closed Tuesday

Lawrence County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Lauderdale County Courthouse - Closed Tuesday

Lauderdale County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Limestone County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Lincoln Academy - Closed Tuesday

Lincoln County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy (All Campuses) - Closed Tuesday

Madison Academy - Closed Tuesday

Madison Baptist Academy - Closed Tuesday

Madison County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Madison County TRAM - Closed Tuesday

Madison City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Morgan County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Mars Hill Bible School - Closed Tuesday

Marshall County Courthouse - Closed Tuesday

Marshall County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Marshall Space Flight Center - Closed Tuesday

Muscle Shoals City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Northeast Alabama Community College - Closed Tuesday

Northwest Shoals Community College - Closed Tuesday

Primrose School of Madison - Closed Tuesday

Randolph School - Closed Tuesday

Redstone Arsenal - Closed Tuesday

Riley Center for Autism - Closed Tuesday

Riverside Christian Academy in Fayetteville - Closed Tuesday

Russellville City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Scottsboro City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Sheffield City Schools - Closed Tuesday

Shoals Christian School - Closed Tuesday

Snead State Community College - Closed Tuesday

St. Joseph Regional Catholic School - Closed Tuesday

Tuscumbia City Schools - Closed Tuesday

U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville - Liberal Leave Tuesday

U.S. Space and Rocket Center - Closed Tuesday

University of Alabama in Huntsville - Closed Tuesday

University of North Alabama and Kilby School - Closed Tuesday

Valley Fellowship Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday

Wallace State Community College - Closed Tuesday

Westminster Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday