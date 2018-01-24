CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shootout occurs at Pensacola intersection

Authorities say one is arrested and one is wanted following a shootout caught on camera in Pensacola, Florida.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says two vehicles stopped at the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. The two suspects began shooting at each other in the street captured by a driver in a vehicle behind them.

Deputies say they recovered one of the vehicles involved, a gold Toyota, and arrested 27-year-old Jeremy Olds. Authorities say they are still searching for 27-year-old Jonathan James Harris, who was in a silver Lexus with Florida tag number HVRG69.

Investigators believe this shooting stemmed from a drug-related dispute.