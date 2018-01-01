Bystander fatally shot in crossfire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say a bystander was killed after gunfire erupted in a Birmingham neighborhood.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton tells AL.com that a man in his 50s was standing outside his own vehicle when he was shot while people in other vehicles were shooting at each other Thursday.

The man died at the hospital. He has not been identified.

Shelton says police do not have a description of the suspect or the cars involved.

