Busy schedules for parents could be to blame for low safety meeting turnout

The President Huntsville Board of Education, Elisa Ferrell is not surprised by the lack luster turnout by parents to the recent school safety meetings this week. WAAY 31 has been at all three and has seen an average of 15 to 20 people at each meeting. Ferrell said busy schedules are probably to blame for the low turnout at the meetings.

She said the low participation rates will not negatively impact their effectiveness, because people can still give their input on improving safety on the districts website if they're took busy to make it to the remaining two meetings.

As for the meetings that have already happened, she's personally seeing a trend in what parents throughout the district want.

"People are against clear backpacks and they want us to consider the metal detectors and they want parent involvement and keeping things safe and make sure we're exploring all options. That we're being careful about who gets access to the kids. They want security bubbles in elementary schools that don't have them; in schools that don't have them," said Ferrell.

The final two meetings will be after fall break. One meeting will be at Lee High School on October 15th and one will be at Huntsville High on the 17th.

These meetings are gathering ideas the soon to be created school safety task force will evaluate before presenting their final ideas to the district. On Thursday WAAY 31 was told the application for being on the task force is still not created and online.