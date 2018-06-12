Business owners look to revitalize downtown Moulton

A north Alabama group presented Moulton city council members with an action plan on how they can help improve the area.

Many buildings are vacant in downtown Moulton, but the group Main Street Alabama wants the city to know there are funds to help brighten up the city and give it new life.

Art Moss owns the Court Street Grill and even though he's only been open a year, is looking to expand. "We're looking to do much more than the banquet room that we're now adding. Some type of maybe an Italian type restaurant. Pizza, spaghetti or something next door. I talked to them about working with us."

He's working with the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG) and Main Street Alabama to make that expansion happen.

They both met with Moulton city council members. It's their goal to bring vacant buildings to life and help property owners make their store fronts more marketable.

"We're getting folks from outside the city. We're getting a lot from Double Springs and Russellville. We're getting them from Decatur. A lot of them from Decatur and Florence and even Huntsville," said Moss.

Main Street Alabama and NARCOG spoke with business owners about their four-point approach: design, organization, promotion and economic vitality.

"We've got a 10,000 square foot building above us that we want to develop also. Then we've got about 4 buildings downtown that we're looking at and we want to fill them," Moss said.

There's grant money to help re-vamp downtown businesses as well as loans to help owners create and retain more jobs. And the store fronts are beginning to add up and tenants are renting them.

NARCOG covers Cullman, Morgan and Lawrence counties. Their goal is to help rural communities improve their downtowns.