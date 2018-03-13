Business owner reacts after chase ends in crash in Arab

Two men are in the hospital after investigators said they led them on a chase that started in Guntersville and ended in Arab.

Police in Guntersville said they started chasing the men after spotting them in a stolen car.

Arab police and the Marshal County Sheriff’s Office joined when the suspects crossed city lines.

WAAY 31 spoke with one local business owner who witnessed the chase come to an end.

"You see a lot of things on the corner like this because it’s a bad intersection and all, but this morning was a little different," Bennie Acerman said.

Acerman owns Main Street Produce and sees a lot from inside his business, but nothing quite like what happened Tuesday morning.

“I was looking out the window and I seen this car go over the curb," Acerman said. "And about 15 or 20 cop cars chasing him.”

But he had no idea why.

“You just kind of wonder what goes on when it’s all that commotion and all," Acerman said.

The reason was the end of a chase, when a car, stolen from Georgia, crashed into a truck at the intersection of Main Street and Guntersville Road in Arab.

Investigators said the end of the chase wasn’t the end of the story.

They told WAAY 31 both suspects consumed drugs after they crashed, hoping to hide them.

Inside the stolen Ford Explorer, investigators also found stolen firearms and other evidence that linked the men to several burglaries in Georgia.

Acerman said he’s glad to see the two were taken into custody.

“We have good cops in Arab," Acerman said. "And when they get after you, they’re going to get you.”

The truck driver involved in the crash was not injured and was actually able to drive away.

Both men involved in the chase will be facing several charges after leaving the hospital.