Business destroyed in early morning garage fire

An early morning fire in Athens destroyed part of a business and a garage.

Fire fighters were called to the garage on Lucas Ferry Road north of Highway 72 shortly after midnight.

When they arrived, flames were fully engulfing the center of the building and spreading out.

The garage was occupied on the north end by a business called Lawn Care Plus. Crews were able to get a work van out of the garage before it was damaged by flames.

They also stopped the fire before it reached an area where fertilizer and other lawn chemicals are stored. An adjacent storage shed on the south side of the building was also spared.

The fire managed to destroy at least one car and gutted a few large rooms throughout the garage.

Investigators weren't sure at the time if the part of the garage not being used by Law Care Plus was also a business or just being used as a garage.

Emergency crews had to shut down part of Lucas Ferry Road between Highway 72 and W. Washington Street while they battled the fire. The road opened back up around 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.