Bus service company's contract with Huntsville City Schools to expire soon

The school bus provider for Huntsville City Schools could change soon now that the current contract with Durham School Services is expiring.

Scroll for more content...

WAAY 31 talked with school officials on Friday about the bus services they currently have, and what they hope to see for bus riders in the future.

According to officials with Huntsville City Schools, the contract they currently have with Durham School Services will be expiring soon, and it’s no secret the school system has had problems with the company in the past.

According to officials, one of those problems is the fact that students have been on buses past 6:00 p.m.

Officials told WAAY 31 they’ve already received three bids for the job, but say, overall, the winner will be the vendor that meets their criteria--which could very well be Durham.

This criteria includes having a two-way radio, GPS, cameras, and WiFi on all buses, as well as the option of air conditioning, and bus monitors on designated buses.

School officials said, because hiring enough bus drivers is a challenge, bus drivers’ hourly wage will increase from $15 to $20, which officials say will help to attract more qualified drivers.

The new contract is a one-year contract, with the option to renew the contract for four additional years.

Officials told WAAY 31 a vendor will be chosen in the near future, and the new contract will begin on July 1, 2018.