The Chattanooga bus driver convicted in a deadly 2016 crash was arrested and charged with rape Thursday night.
Scroll for more content...
WAAY 31 checked the Davidson County Jail Inmate roster and saw Johnthony Walker was booked just before 10pm.
Few details were released about the incident. Walker has a $350,000 bond.
As more information is released, WAAY 31 will update this story online and on air.
Related Content
- Bus driver convicted in deadly crash charged with rape
- Chattanooga school bus driver gets 4 years for deadly 2016 crash
- Monrovia Church remembers teen one year after deadly bus crash
- Church members give back after deadly bus crash
- Judge rules on evidence against bus driver in fatal crash
- NTSB report says driver unresponsive before bus crash
- Deadly crash in Franklin County
- Bus driver braids girls' hair for school
- Convicted sex offender charged with child porn
- Etowah County men charged with rape