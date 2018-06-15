Clear

Bus driver convicted in deadly crash charged with rape

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 10:48 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

The Chattanooga bus driver convicted in a deadly 2016 crash was arrested and charged with rape Thursday night.

WAAY 31 checked the Davidson County Jail Inmate roster and saw Johnthony Walker was booked just before 10pm.

Few details were released about the incident. Walker has a $350,000 bond.

As more information is released, WAAY 31 will update this story online and on air.

