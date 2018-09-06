Clear

Burt Reynolds dies at 82

Burt Reynolds, whose credits included acclaimed films such as "Deliverance" and commercial hits like "Smokey and the Bandit," has died.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 2:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Burt Reynolds, whose credits included acclaimed films such as "Deliverance" and commercial hits like "Smokey and the Bandit," has died.

The handsome film and television star died at age 82, according to his agent Todd Eisner. No other details were immediately available Thursday.

During a long, erratic career, Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film "Deliverance" in 1972 and the Oscar-nominated "Boogie Nights" in 1997. He also fronted such commercial favorites as "Smokey and the Bandit." And he had a hit TV show in the 1990s with "Evening Shade."

But he also had more than his share of flops and tabloid moments, including an acrimonious divorce from former TV star Loni Anderson and a nearly nude centerfold in Cosmopolitan magazine.

