Bullets hit Birmingham's Topgolf

Golfers are typically alerted when they hear the warning, 'Fore!" At the Birmingham Topgolf, though, gunfire caused some tense moments.

Topgolf says its employees took cover when they heard gunshots.



Bullets damaged a window at the Topgolf in Birmingham Saturday night.

Birmingham police don't know exactly who fired a gun near the downtown golf venue or what lead to the gunfire.

Topgolf says no one was hurt.

The company just opened a Topgolf facility in Huntsville last week.