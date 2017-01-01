wx_icon Huntsville 32°

wx_icon Florence 32°

wx_icon Fayetteville 30°

wx_icon Decatur 31°

wx_icon Scottsboro 30°

Clear

Bullets hit Birmingham's Topgolf

Topgolf Birmingham

Scary moments for people at Birmingham's Topgolf

Posted: Dec. 25, 2017 3:59 PM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2017 3:59 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Golfers are typically alerted when they hear the warning, 'Fore!" At the Birmingham Topgolf, though, gunfire caused some tense moments.

Scroll for more content...

Topgolf says its employees took cover when they heard gunshots.


Bullets damaged a window at the Topgolf in Birmingham Saturday night.

Birmingham police don't know exactly who fired a gun near the downtown golf venue or what lead to the gunfire.

Topgolf says no one was hurt.

The company just opened a Topgolf facility in Huntsville last week.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events