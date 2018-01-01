Bulletproof backpack sales spike in wake of school shooting

Bulletproof backpack sales are on the rise in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

Some manufacturers are seeing as high as a 30-percent increase in sales following Wednesday’s mass shooting.

As the Parkland, Florida community continues mourn some parents are taking action and finding ways to protect their children including buying bulletproof backpacks.

Joe Curran, the founder of Bullet Blocker. He came up with the idea after visiting his children’s classrooms following the Virginia Tech shooting.

“I looked around the room and saw that all the kids had their backpacks under their desk or hanging from the back of their desk so I kind of figured out what might work,” said Curran.

The Ex-military and law enforcement dad said the bags are capable of stopping most small and medium caliber ammunition. The Parkland shooter used a more powerful weapon [AR-15 rifle].

Since the Parkland school shooting the company has sold over 500 backpacks ranging from $200-$500.