Buffalo Bills Hire Alabama's Brian Daboll as New Offensive Coordinator

After only 11 months with the Crimson Tide and less than a week after their College Football National Championship Win, Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll is heading back to the NFL.

Scroll for more content...

Daboll, 42, came to Alabama after coaching in the NFL for 17 years. Most recently as the Tight Ends Coach for the New England Patriots where he won last year's Super Bowl.

Along with picking up a National Title under Daboll's Offense, Alabama ranked 15th in the nation in scoring at 37.1 points per game, 13th in rushing (250.6 yds/gm), and 16th in first downs.

This news now means Nick Saban is going to have to find his fourth offensive coordinator in less than 14 months. While both quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will have now had three since they arrived on campus in Tuscaloosa.

Leaving two coordinator spots open now with Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt heading to Knoxville to lead the Tennessee Vols as Head Coach.

But, it there's one thing we know, Nick Saban can pick a coordinator and has the record to prove it.