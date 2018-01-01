Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant expects benefits from new solar panels

Trinity Solar is installing new solar lights on transmission towers at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant.

Solar lights allow to keep people safe and lower energy costs. These lights provide an on-site power source for aviation lighting which saves money, increases reliability and improves safety.

Each of the solar panels generate 320 watts. Which is equivalent to charging 86 smartphones.

Seven towers are fitted with solar lighting, but more are planned for the future.

The new lighting is equipped with small windmills that are tied into battery backup for the solar panels. These were designed to discourage birds from roosting near the panels.

Aviation lighting comes equipped on each structure that stands above 200 feet.

The telecommunications system monitors the tower's lights at all times. The sensor system is being placed on all remote tower locations and towers with Federal Aviation Administration required lighting.

While work is taking place safety boats are positioned upstream and downstream.