Brief stint of sleet and freezing rain could impact the Valley Sunday night

As temperatures continue to try and warm up this weekend we are still very cold for this time of the year. Highs on Saturday only made it into the upper 30s but Sunday we should warm into the mid 40s. Our problem is that at night our temperatures will fall fairly close to the freezing mark.

Scroll for more content...

We are expecting big push of warm air into the Valley Sunday night but we will still have a shallow layer of cold air that could become problematic.

That is why we are not expecting any snow this go around but rather sleet or freezing rain. The timing to see any ice at all would be between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m..

After 6 a.m. the shallow layer of cold out should be pushed out of the Valley. The rest of the day we would just see rain with highs back in the mid 40s.