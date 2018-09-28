Brief cool weather to start the weekend

The clouds are holding their ground, but the rain is gone. The clouds will start thinning out and breaking up, and temperatures become the biggest part of our weather story across the Tennessee Valley.

If your Friday night plans include high school football games, you might consider taking along a light sweater to cover your arms. We won't be cold, but temperatures will drop quickly into the 60s. That fast cooling following the warmth we've experienced lately may give you a bit of a chill.

The cool weather will be brief. Long range data indicate a high probability for above-normal temperatures over the next 8-14 days. That could last for the better part of the next month.

That will likely mean first freezes are not imminent, but as we begin cooling, we may start to think about planning for that first freeze. Average dates for first freezes and first hard freezes are listed below. Just remember they can happen significantly earlier or later. The earliest freezes on record occurred between September 29 and October 14, depending on location. The latest first freezes on record vary from the middle of November to early December.

Average Dates For First Freezes

- Huntsville: Nov. 2

- Fayetteville: Oct. 18

- Cullman: Oct. 25

- Moulton: Oct. 26

- Russellville: Oct. 26

- Scottsboro: Oct. 27

- Muscle Shoals: Nov. 2

- Guntersville: Nov. 11

Average Dates For First Hard Freezes

- Huntsville: Nov. 12

- Fayetteville: Oct. 30

- Russellville: Nov. 4

- Cullman: Nov. 6

- Scottsboro: Nov. 7

- Moulton: Nov. 9

- Muscle Shoals: Nov. 11

- Guntersville: Nov. 22

Clouds will filter our sunshine this weekend. We will mostly stay dry, but one or two stray light sprinkles are possible through Sunday. The chance for rain grows slightly as we introduce some spotty showers to our forecast on Monday and Tuesday.