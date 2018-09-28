Clear

Expect closures on I-565/I-65 this weekend due to bridge work

The work is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Friday, September 28 and should end by 4 a.m. Monday, October 1.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

There will be single-lane closures over the weekend on the bridges from Interstate 565 westbound to Interstate 65 southbound.

The work on the bridge deck overlay is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Friday, September 28 and should end by 4 a.m. Monday, October 1.

Just one lane and one shoulder of the two-lane bridges will be closed at a time, and officials advise drivers to slow down and drive cautiously through the construction zone.

The road work is part of the Alabama Department of Transportation's $15.4 million project with Wiregrass Construction to resurface 12.4 miles of I-65, between milepost 339 and Exit 351.

