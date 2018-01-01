wx_icon Huntsville 57°

Brewer High School senior charged with selling drugs

Authorities said the arrested the teen at school Thursday, a day after finding marijuana and guns in his Somerville home.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 1:48 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2018 1:48 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Brewer High School student is facing charges after Morgan County authorities said they found a "substantial" amount of marijuana and firearms at a Somerville home.

Joshua Lee Brinkley, 18, is facing three charges of drug distribution and a first-degree marijuana possession charge, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they searched a home on Alabama Street in Somerville Wednesday and found the drugs. Brinkley was not at the home at the time, they said, but they learned he was a senior at Brewer. Authorities also said they were told by school officials that Brinkley had been known to sell drugs on school property.

Brinkley was arrested at school without incident Thursday, authorities said.

Brinkley was placed in the Morgan County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.

