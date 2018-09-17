Clear

Brett Kavanaugh's accused affecting confirmation vote

Accuser's story of groping interupts plan for Kavanaugh vote.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 7:12 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation for the Supreme Court is taking an uncertain turn. Republican senators are expressing concern over a woman's private-turned-public allegation that a drunken Kavanaugh groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teenagers.

The White House and other Kavanaugh supporters had dismissed the allegation of sexual misconduct when it was initially conveyed in a private letter. With a name and disturbing details, the accusation raised the prospect of congressional Republicans defending President Donald Trump's nominee ahead of midterm elections featuring an unprecedented number of female candidates and informed in part by the #MeToo movement.

The GOP-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee appears nonetheless committed to a vote later this week despite calls by Democrats to postpone the vote.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

