Brandon Kennedy reportedly transferring to Tennessee

It didn't take too long for the NCAA's new transfer rule to shake things up in the world of college football.

According to a 247Sports, former Alabama offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy is finally transferring to Tennessee.

Since leaving the Crimson Tide football team in May, Kennedy had his eyes on Auburn or Tennessee but Coach Saban and company initially blocked him from transferring to any SEC school or a future Tide opponent, which drew criticism from some but Saban wasn't having that.

"I think we should change the rule," Alabama coach Nick Saban said during the spring meetings in Destin, Fla. "If we agree in the SEC at these meetings that we’re going to have free agency in our league and everyone can go wherever they want to go when they graduate, that’s what’s best for the game, then I think that’s what we should do. Then Brandon Kennedy can go wherever he wants to go. But if we don’t do that, why is it on me?”

The rule Saban is referring to allowed school's within the SEC to force prospective graduate transfers to receive a waiver from their current school in order to play immediately at their new school. The SEC would later change that rule on June 1 at those meetings in Destin, allowing graduate transfers immediate eligibility without needing to receive a waiver.

Furthermore, the NCAA passed a rule shortly after on Wednesday, which goes into effect Oct. 15 that prevents schools from placing restrictions upon transfers so it seems Alabama decided to cave early following the coming changes.

As a graduate transfer, Kennedy will be eligible to play for Jeremy Pruitt's Vols immediately where he'll fight for the starting job at center after working as alabama's second-string center during spring practices.