Boys basketball sub-regional recap

A night after the ladies tipped off the state basketball tournament, the boys got in on the action with a trip to the regional semi-finals on the line.

AHSAA Basketball Sub-Regional Playoffs

Boys Sub-Regional Results

CLASS 1A

South Sub-Regional

J.F. Shields (13-10) 61, Florala 48

Linden (11-11) 62, Brantley (14-9) 52

Georgiana (27-3) 72, Marengo 59

Houston County 72, McIntosh (11-9) 45

Central Sub-Regional

Ellwood Christian (24-6) 69, Winterboro 59

Cornerstone 69, Notasulga 46

Wadley 72, Westminster-Oak Mountain 63

Talladega Co. Central (13-13) 71, Maplesville (8-14) 46

Northeast Sub-Regional

Cedar Bluff (19-10) 64, Appalachian (19-5) 57

Sacred Heart (19-10) 109, Lindsay Lane (23-6) 67

Decatur Heritage (27-3) 63, Spring Garden (22-6) 47

Skyline (24-6) 79, Southeastern (14-9) 59

Northwest Sub-Regional

Belgreen 82, Marion County (15-11) 46

R.A. Hubbard (25-6) 64, Pickens County 51

South Lamar 70, Cherokee (14-12) 41

Meek (25-5) 61, Tharptown 48

CLASS 2A

South Sub-Regional

Abbeville (24-6) 91, Geneva County 54

St. Luke's Episcopal (19-8) 75, New Brockton (4-22) 32

Elba (15-7) 59, Chickasaw (13-12) 51

Barbour County 77, Cottonwood 27

Central Sub-Regional

Aliceville (18-2) 89, Billingsley (11-12) 30

Calhoun 80, Southern Choctaw (14-8) 63

Goshen (14-5) 75, Choctaw County (6-11) 48

Keith (12-11) 63, Thorsby (16-8) 46

Northeast Sub-Regional

Vincent 53, Fyffe 36

Lanett (22-5) 85, Westbrook Christian (17-11) 58

LaFayette (18-9) 57, Collinsville (17-11) 49

Section 101, Ranburne 58

Northwest Sub-Regional

Mars Hill Bible (18-8) 68, St. Bernard 36

Red Bay 60, Tarrant 37

Sulligent 60, Altamont 47

Tanner (19-11) 83, Falkville 53

CLASS 3A

South Sub-Regional

Hillcrest-Evergreen (20-3) 71, Houston Academy 45

Cottage Hill Christian (21-7) 64, Opp 34

Mobile Christian (19-9) 58, Geneva (23-8) 44

Pike County 57, Flomaton 43

Central Sub-Regional

Prattville Christian (24-5) 58, Randolph County 29

American Christian vs. BYE

Greene County 15-9) 57, Fultondale (17-8) 45

Central Coosa 49, Southside-Selma (18-13) 46

Northeast Sub-Regional

Pisgah (22-6) 84, Weaver (15-12) 51

Piedmont (20-11) 52, New Hope (5-20) 30

Geraldine 69, Glencoe (10-22) 36

Plainview (30-2) 81, Ohatchee 44

Northwest Sub-Regional

Hanceville 58, East Lawrence (10-15) 57

Holly Pond (24-2) 87, Colbert Heights (13-15) 59

Lauderdale County (21-9) 83, Locust Fork (12-21) 52

Elkmont (13-16) 51, Carbon Hill 34

CLASS 4A

South Sub-Regional

UMS-Wright (24-7) 77, Dale County (18-13) 57

Andalusia 58, Montgomery Catholic (18-12) 53

Saint James (20-8) 62, Escambia County 51 (3 OT)

Ashford (21-10) 54, Thomasville 48

Central- Sub-Regional

Sipsey Valley (13-14) 59, Tallassee (15-12) 51

Greensboro (21-11) 48, Oneonta 44

Childersburg 56, Bibb County (14-16) 34

HOlt 65, Dadeville 47

Northeast Sub-Regional

Handley 60, Westminster Christian 57

North Jackson 50, Hokes Bluff (24-6) 44

Jacksonville (19-8) 56, Sardis 52

Madison Academy 63, Anniston 49

Northwest Sub-Regional

Haleyville (20-6) 54, Danville (12-19) 37

Cordova (22-9) 82, Central-Florence (15-14) 62

Deshler (27-6) 69, Good Hope 54

Fayette County (10-19) 45, West Limestone (18-10) 43

CLASS 5A

South Sub-Regional

Faith Academy (23-9) 74, Rehobeth (16-15) 53

Wilcox Central (22-5) 54, Greenville 52

Charles Henderson (15-7) 55, Jackson (19-8) 54 (OT)

Eufaula (26-9) 84, Vigor (14-13) 61

Central Sub-Regional

B.T. Washington (11-8) 71, Dallas County 70 (2 OT)

Sylacauga 67, Demopolis (19-11) 46

Central-Tuscaloosa (24-8) 66, Briarwood Christian 50

Calera (25-4) 94, Beauregard (8-14) 56

Northeast Sub-Regional

Talladega 83, Alexandria (18-9) 59

Arab (12-19) 47, Springville (25-6) 46

Mortimer Jordan (19-12) 53, Guntersville (19-12) 48

Etowah (24-5) 64, Central-Clay County (20-8) 55

Northwest Sub-Regional

Fairview 71, Mae Jemison 65

Wenonah (26-7) 82, Lawrence County 38

Pleasant Grove (24-8) 54, Brooks (29-2) 38

Lee-Huntsville (15-10) 85, Hayden 48

CLASS 6A

South Sub-Regional Game

LeFlore 58, Northview 49

Sidney Lanier (11-12) 68, Daphne 54

Carver-Montgomery (26-7) 72, Spanish Fort 50

Russell County 73, Blount 56

Central Sub-Regional

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-9) 89, Chilton County 50

Opelika 66, Pelham 63

Helena 61, Wetumpka 46

Paul Bryant (26-4) 90, Selma 42

Northeast Sub-Regional

Pinson Valley (23-10) 109, Cullman (18-14) 59

Parker (22-8) 50, Southside-Gadsden (12-16) 28

Oxford (18-11) 60, Homewood 59

Albertville (25-4) 47, Center Point (8-23) 35

Northwest Sub-Regional

Austin 69, Minor 67

Muscle Shoals 62, Hueytown 55

Hazel Green has bye

Columbia 58, Carver-Birmingham 49