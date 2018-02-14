Boys basketball sub-regional recap

A night after the ladies tipped off the state basketball tournament, the boys got in on the action with a trip to the regional semi-finals on the line.
AHSAA Basketball Sub-Regional Playoffs
Boys Sub-Regional Results
CLASS 1A
South Sub-Regional
J.F. Shields (13-10) 61, Florala 48
Linden (11-11) 62, Brantley (14-9) 52
Georgiana (27-3) 72, Marengo 59
Houston County 72, McIntosh (11-9) 45
Central Sub-Regional
Ellwood Christian (24-6) 69, Winterboro 59
Cornerstone 69, Notasulga 46
Wadley 72, Westminster-Oak Mountain 63
Talladega Co. Central (13-13) 71, Maplesville (8-14) 46
Northeast Sub-Regional
Cedar Bluff (19-10) 64, Appalachian (19-5) 57
Sacred Heart (19-10) 109, Lindsay Lane (23-6) 67
Decatur Heritage (27-3) 63, Spring Garden (22-6) 47
Skyline (24-6) 79, Southeastern (14-9) 59
Northwest Sub-Regional
Belgreen 82, Marion County (15-11) 46
R.A. Hubbard (25-6) 64, Pickens County 51
South Lamar 70, Cherokee (14-12) 41
Meek (25-5) 61, Tharptown 48
CLASS 2A
South Sub-Regional
Abbeville (24-6) 91, Geneva County 54
St. Luke's Episcopal (19-8) 75, New Brockton (4-22) 32
Elba (15-7) 59, Chickasaw (13-12) 51
Barbour County 77, Cottonwood 27
Central Sub-Regional
Aliceville (18-2) 89, Billingsley (11-12) 30
Calhoun 80, Southern Choctaw (14-8) 63
Goshen (14-5) 75, Choctaw County (6-11) 48
Keith (12-11) 63, Thorsby (16-8) 46
Northeast Sub-Regional
Vincent 53, Fyffe 36
Lanett (22-5) 85, Westbrook Christian (17-11) 58
LaFayette (18-9) 57, Collinsville (17-11) 49
Section 101, Ranburne 58
Northwest Sub-Regional
Mars Hill Bible (18-8) 68, St. Bernard 36
Red Bay 60, Tarrant 37
Sulligent 60, Altamont 47
Tanner (19-11) 83, Falkville 53
CLASS 3A
South Sub-Regional
Hillcrest-Evergreen (20-3) 71, Houston Academy 45
Cottage Hill Christian (21-7) 64, Opp 34
Mobile Christian (19-9) 58, Geneva (23-8) 44
Pike County 57, Flomaton 43
Central Sub-Regional
Prattville Christian (24-5) 58, Randolph County 29
American Christian vs. BYE
Greene County 15-9) 57, Fultondale (17-8) 45
Central Coosa 49, Southside-Selma (18-13) 46
Northeast Sub-Regional
Pisgah (22-6) 84, Weaver (15-12) 51
Piedmont (20-11) 52, New Hope (5-20) 30
Geraldine 69, Glencoe (10-22) 36
Plainview (30-2) 81, Ohatchee 44
Northwest Sub-Regional
Hanceville 58, East Lawrence (10-15) 57
Holly Pond (24-2) 87, Colbert Heights (13-15) 59
Lauderdale County (21-9) 83, Locust Fork (12-21) 52
Elkmont (13-16) 51, Carbon Hill 34
CLASS 4A
South Sub-Regional
UMS-Wright (24-7) 77, Dale County (18-13) 57
Andalusia 58, Montgomery Catholic (18-12) 53
Saint James (20-8) 62, Escambia County 51 (3 OT)
Ashford (21-10) 54, Thomasville 48
Central- Sub-Regional
Sipsey Valley (13-14) 59, Tallassee (15-12) 51
Greensboro (21-11) 48, Oneonta 44
Childersburg 56, Bibb County (14-16) 34
HOlt 65, Dadeville 47
Northeast Sub-Regional
Handley 60, Westminster Christian 57
North Jackson 50, Hokes Bluff (24-6) 44
Jacksonville (19-8) 56, Sardis 52
Madison Academy 63, Anniston 49
Northwest Sub-Regional
Haleyville (20-6) 54, Danville (12-19) 37
Cordova (22-9) 82, Central-Florence (15-14) 62
Deshler (27-6) 69, Good Hope 54
Fayette County (10-19) 45, West Limestone (18-10) 43
CLASS 5A
South Sub-Regional
Faith Academy (23-9) 74, Rehobeth (16-15) 53
Wilcox Central (22-5) 54, Greenville 52
Charles Henderson (15-7) 55, Jackson (19-8) 54 (OT)
Eufaula (26-9) 84, Vigor (14-13) 61
Central Sub-Regional
B.T. Washington (11-8) 71, Dallas County 70 (2 OT)
Sylacauga 67, Demopolis (19-11) 46
Central-Tuscaloosa (24-8) 66, Briarwood Christian 50
Calera (25-4) 94, Beauregard (8-14) 56
Northeast Sub-Regional
Talladega 83, Alexandria (18-9) 59
Arab (12-19) 47, Springville (25-6) 46
Mortimer Jordan (19-12) 53, Guntersville (19-12) 48
Etowah (24-5) 64, Central-Clay County (20-8) 55
Northwest Sub-Regional
Fairview 71, Mae Jemison 65
Wenonah (26-7) 82, Lawrence County 38
Pleasant Grove (24-8) 54, Brooks (29-2) 38
Lee-Huntsville (15-10) 85, Hayden 48
CLASS 6A
South Sub-Regional Game
LeFlore 58, Northview 49
Sidney Lanier (11-12) 68, Daphne 54
Carver-Montgomery (26-7) 72, Spanish Fort 50
Russell County 73, Blount 56
Central Sub-Regional
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-9) 89, Chilton County 50
Opelika 66, Pelham 63
Helena 61, Wetumpka 46
Paul Bryant (26-4) 90, Selma 42
Northeast Sub-Regional
Pinson Valley (23-10) 109, Cullman (18-14) 59
Parker (22-8) 50, Southside-Gadsden (12-16) 28
Oxford (18-11) 60, Homewood 59
Albertville (25-4) 47, Center Point (8-23) 35
Northwest Sub-Regional
Austin 69, Minor 67
Muscle Shoals 62, Hueytown 55
Hazel Green has bye
Columbia 58, Carver-Birmingham 49