Boys and Girls club in Southwest Decatur closed, moved to third street

The boys and girls club is making some changes in Decatur. WAAY 31 has learned the children who attend the location on Beech Street Southeast will have to go somewhere else.

Scroll for more content...

The Boy and Girls club used to be at the Eastside Church for Christ in the East Acres Community The children will have to go a couple miles away to the Southwest part of Decatur.

"A lot of kids take advantage of that. Not having them there, it's going to be real quiet and different," said Larry Williams who's at Eastside Church of Christ.

On January 24th, The Boys and Girls club decided to close the location at the church on Beech Street Southeast. That program served 5-10 kids daily.

"East acres had a lot of kids. I've seen kids come and go. Once they reach High school, they kind of taper off and you don't see them as much anymore," Williams said.

Williams said having the Boys and Girls club in East Acres was helpful to the children. It gave them something to look forward to after school.

"A lot of the kids were able to better themselves. We offered them more computers and things that would help them do their school work and have more social skills," Williams said.

In a news release, the Boys and Girls club explained that a bus will pick up who used to go to Beech Street and take them to their new location on 3rd street. Williams hopes the kids will get on board and continue their activities.

"I wish we could put another program in the community. It's really needed. I think with those plants along the river, we can do better. But sometimes it's hard to find volunteers," Williams said.

The Boys and Girls club on third street accommodates around 65 children. The news release also states this change will help expand the mission and impact of the organization throughout Decatur.