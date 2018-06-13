Boys and Girls Club opens new music studio

Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama cut the ribbon on a new music recording studio Wednesday afternoon at the group's Williams Elementary School location in Huntsville.

Scroll for more content...

The studio is located at the WIlliams Boys and Girls Club on Barren Fork Boulevard. Google Fiber sponsored the studio.

Members will be able to take music classes, create music and even lay down tracks in the studio. Members from other clubs will be able to take classes in a virtual environment.

"Times have changed tremendously, so fast and drastically, so we listened to our young people and one of the top things they wanted was a place to make music," said Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama President Patrick Wynn.

This is the first music studio in the area, but other Boys and Girls Clubs across the country have them.

The studio was built by local music producer Craig Groove, who will help train the kids on how to use the studio and computers.