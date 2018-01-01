Boys & Girls Club opening STEM Lab

The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama is opening Farley Boys & Girls Club STEM Lab on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

The STEM Lab is funded by Torch Technologies.

The lab will contain modern technology, and will offer projects that apply the principles of science, technology, engineering and math.

Club-members can use technology such as 3-D printers, 3-D pens, and other tools to brainstorm ideas and collaborate on community improvement projects.

The opening event is located at 2900 Green Cove Road in Huntsville.