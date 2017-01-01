Boy Scout project combines nature and reading for children

A Boy Scout just completed a major project to help him become an Eagle Scout and help the community at the same time.

Raymond Dexter of Troop 343 helped put up 17 reading stations for children.

Those stations are all along Bar Lake at Hays Nature Preserve in Owens Cross Roads.

Each station has a different page of the children's book In the Small, Small Pond.

The Boy Scout said he wanted to do this project, because he wants to help kids become interested in nature.

"Nature by itself can be boring sometimes, I'll give it pretty truthfully, but if you have something fun to do around nature it can be a fun experience," said Raymond Dexter.

Hays Nature Preserve said the book serves a double role of educating children about what sort of animals live in Bar Lake.