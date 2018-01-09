Bonnaroo 2018: Here is this year's lineup

Major musicians are coming to Manchester, Tennessee for this year's Bonnaroo Music Festival.

Eminem, The Killers and Muse are the headliners for the June music festival. Other major acts include Future, Bassnectar, Bon Iver and DJ Khalid.

Tens of thousands will travel to the Tennessee city, which is approximately 40 miles northeast of Fayetteville and 80 miles northeast of Huntsville.

Previous years have featured major acts including U2, Pearl Jam, Billy Joel, Radiohead and Paul McCartney.

This year's four-day event is from June 7-10. Tickets will go on sale Friday morning.