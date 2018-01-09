wx_icon Huntsville 55°

wx_icon Florence 52°

wx_icon Fayetteville 55°

wx_icon Decatur 53°

wx_icon Scottsboro 54°

Clear
Report: Limestone County likely home for $1.6B Toyota-Mazda plant Full Story

Bonnaroo 2018: Here is this year's lineup

Bonnaroo/Twitter

The Manchester, Tennessee music festival is one of the most attended festival concert events in the country.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 3:07 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 3:08 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

Major musicians are coming to Manchester, Tennessee for this year's Bonnaroo Music Festival.

Eminem, The Killers and Muse are the headliners for the June music festival. Other major acts include Future, Bassnectar, Bon Iver and DJ Khalid.

Tens of thousands will travel to the Tennessee city, which is approximately 40 miles northeast of Fayetteville and 80 miles northeast of Huntsville.

Previous years have featured major acts including U2, Pearl Jam, Billy Joel, Radiohead and Paul McCartney.

This year's four-day event is from June 7-10. Tickets will go on sale Friday morning.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events