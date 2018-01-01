Bond set at $100K for teen accused of robbing Boaz convenience store

Boaz police say a 16-year-old is behind bars after receiving citizen social media tips about a robbery.

Police sa Rickey Ethan Powell of Rainbow City is charged as an adult with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft in connection to a Dec 29 robbery at a convenience store located on US 431.

Investigators say a Facebook post asking for the public's help led to many tips and an eventual arrest.

Police say Powell told detectives he robbed the convenience store as part of a gang initiation. Police also recovered a weapon they say was used in the robbery near the convenience store.

Powell was arrested Tuesday, and he remains in the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.