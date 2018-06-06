Bond reduced for Florence man charged in child porn case

A man charged with producing child pornography in his Florence home had his bond reduced from $10 million to $400,000 by a Lauderdale County judge, court records show.

Jeffery Hunt, 50, faces more than 4,300 counts of child porn possession and more than 2,100 counts of child porn production. Police said he took pictures of children he was babysitting.

Hunt was arrested in March 2017, and was charged with more counts in May 2018. His bond was raised to $10 million after his arrest in May.

Hunt's attorney requested the lowered bond amount, saying it was excessive. He also said Hunt had no prior criminal history and was not a flight risk.

Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gilbert Self lowered Hunt's bond Tuesday, citing testimony, case law and legal argument for the lowered amount.