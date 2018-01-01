Bond conditions set for man charged in cow cruelty case

A Lauderdale County man has been barred from owning cattle while he awaits trial on multiple animal cruelty charges.

David Coffman, 53, will also be barred from accessing the property on County Road 95 last week and the cattle that were found on the property.

Coffman was arrested and charged with dozens of counts of animal cruelty -- including 16 felony counts -- after Lauderdale County authorities said they found dozens of malnourished cows on the property. Dozens of dead cows were found on the land as well, authorites said. Coffman, who leases the property, also is charged with failure to dispose of livestock.

The ban on owning cattle and accessing the land are conditions of bond set for Coffman Friday morning in a Lauderdale County courtroom. He will have to provide hay for the cows and still owns them, but a third party will handle the cattle and make sure they're cared for.

Coffman agreed to the bond conditions in court.

He was already out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bond totaling $203,000.