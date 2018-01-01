Madison Walmart cleared after bomb threat

Madison police gave the all clear at Walmart around noon Thursday, about three hours after a suspicious package was found.

Police said a threat was called in around 9 a.m. and a suspicious package was found inside the store.

Barricades were up around the parking lot of the shopping center after Walmart employees evacuated the store. No one was allowed in or out of the shopping center until just after noon.

A bomb squad from the Huntsville Police Department was called in to investigate.

Madison police said they will pursue charges against the person responsible for the threat.