Body found in woods behind Jackson County campers

Saturday afternoon the Jackson County Sheriff's office released details surrounding a body found buried in the woods in Jackson County. Deputies found the body while carrying out a search warrant on two campers along County Road 86 in Woodville. Deputies say they suspected foul play early on in the case. The body is of a white male. Deputies have not released who the suspects are, but say they do have suspects and we can expect charges to be filed soon. The Sheriff's Office says the body will need to be autopsied before they can make an identification.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and Scottsboro PD were all involved.