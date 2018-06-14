Body found in Owens Cross Roads was 13-year-old girl

Madison County authorities said a body found at a home last week was a 13-year-old girl, and they're searching for the girl's grandmother.

Forensic experts said the body found June 7 was Mariah Feit Lopez, 13, of Huntsville. A farmer found her body in a woodline on Lemley Drive, authorities said.

Lopez's grandmother, Oralia Mendoza, 49, has been reported missing to Huntsville police and may be in danger, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Mendoza was also Lopez's guardian, authorities said.

The sheriff's office did not release any other details about Lopez's death, but said they are trying to identify a murder suspect.

Mendoza is 5'6" and 135 pounds with dark hair.

Anyone with information about Mendoza's location or what may have happened leading up to June 7 is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 256-533-8820 or 256-722-7181.