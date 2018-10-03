Body found near Hartselle City storm drain

According to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn, the body of a 22-year-old man was found in a ditch near a storm drain behind the Farmer's Market in downtown Hartselle.
Chunn said the scene was cleared around 4:00 p.m. and Hartselle police are investigating. Chunn said foul play is not suspected and an autopsy will not be done. He said it will likely be ruled an accidental death.
