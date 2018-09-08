Body found in Guntersville sent to be identified

The body found in the woods in Guntersville is being examined to find out exactly who it is and how they died, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department.

A man who lives on Seibold Street in Guntersville told WAAY 31 he was exploring through the woods when he found the body and called 911.

People who live on Seibold Street said the area where the body was found is a very secluded area.

"This is basically called kin folks hallow. That's what it's known as," said Lashunda Faulks.

It has always been a safe place to live according to Faulks.

"Basically you can leave your door unlocked if you wanted to. Nobody would come down here and mess with you, or anything," said Faulks.

Now, law enforcement has closed off the end of their street.

"It's not a road. It's really just woods. Its woods that people had tromped down and walked down," said Faulks.

One of their neighbors was exploring through the woods when he found a body, but it was all bones. Those bones are now being identifided and an autopsy is being done to figure out how they died.

"That's scary to know that's going on and my grandma still lives down here and that type of activity is going on. That's pretty crazy. I mean, its a lot going on in guntersville now, but to know that it's this close to home is just ridiculous, really.=," said Faulks.

WAAY 31 will follow this story very closely as it develops and as soon as we have any new information about the identity of the person found we'll let you know.