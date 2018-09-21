Body found in Guntersville identified as missing woman.

The Alabama Department of Forensics identified a body found in Guntersville on September 8 as 34-year-old Kendra Bayless.
She was first reported missing to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on July 6.
A man who lives on Seibold Street in Guntersville told WAAY 31 he was exploring through the woods when he found the body and called 911. He said it was in a very secluded area.
At this point there's no information on how she died. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and the Guntersville Police Department are still investigating.
