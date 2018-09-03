Clear
Body found after house fire in Athens

Body found after house fire in Athens

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 9:01 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A body was found in the rubble of a burned-out home in Athens, Limestone County.  Crews first arrived on scene at the home on Pruitt Street early Monday morning. There was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. The remains were discovered after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An autopsy is needed to identify the body.

