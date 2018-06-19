Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 3 found dead at home in Huntsville Full Story

Bodies found in northwest Huntsville

Three people were found dead Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 4:49 PM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 6:16 PM

Three people were found dead in northwest Huntsville Tuesday afternoon.

The bodies were found in a home near the corner of Knollbrook Drive and Hilltop Terrace, which is just off Blue Spring Road near Winchester Road. The bodies were found around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Huntsville police were on the scene and said it is a homicide investigation.

Police did not say whether they were actively searching for a suspect. They did say two of the people found in the home were related.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at (256) 53-CRIME.

This is a breaking news story. Check back soon or refresh for updates.

