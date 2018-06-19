Bodies found in northwest Huntsville

Three people were found dead in northwest Huntsville Tuesday afternoon.
The bodies were found in a home near the corner of Knollbrook Drive and Hilltop Terrace, which is just off Blue Spring Road near Winchester Road. The bodies were found around 3:30 p.m., police said.
Huntsville police were on the scene and said it is a homicide investigation.
Police did not say whether they were actively searching for a suspect. They did say two of the people found in the home were related.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at (256) 53-CRIME.
This is a breaking news story. Check back soon or refresh for updates.
