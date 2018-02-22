Bobbie Taylor found guilty of animal cruelty

A Lawrence County jury found the woman who once ran the county's animal shelter operation guilty of animal cruelty Friday afternoon.

The jury found Bobbie Jean Taylor, 84, guilty on six of the 15 animal cruelty charges she was facing in Lawrence County.

Taylor was charged after Moulton police received a video of her allegedly hitting a dog and searched her home in 2015.

Hundreds of dogs and cats were removed from her property, where she had been running the county's animal shelter.

This is Taylor's second time in court on the charges. The judge in the first trial declared a mistrial after witnesses were heard discussing the case in front of jurors.